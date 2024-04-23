Earthquake Hits Goranboy, Azerbaijan

According to received information, at 04:27 local time, anearthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Goranboydistrict, 17 km east of Ganja station.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.