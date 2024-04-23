               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Earthquake Hits Goranboy, Azerbaijan


4/23/2024 3:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake hit the Goranboy district, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the RepublicanSeismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academyof Sciences.

According to received information, at 04:27 local time, anearthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Goranboydistrict, 17 km east of Ganja station.

MENAFN23042024000195011045ID1108126303

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search