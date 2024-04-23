Weapons, Ammunition Were Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A large number of weapons and ammunition were found in theterritory of Khankendi city, Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the InternalMinistry.

It was noted that four automatic weapons of different brands,two rifles, two pistols, eight grenades, three lighters, twoexplosives, 18 cartridge combs, 1,930 cartridges of differentcalibers, seven bayonets, and knives were found in Khankendi cityby the actions of the police officers and the found ammunition wastaken away.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.