Ukrainian Paratroopers Shoot Down Russian Supercam Reconnaissance Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners of the Airborne Assault Forces shot down a reconnaissance drone of the Russian invaders, Supercam.

The command of the Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Paratroopers of the anti-aircraft missile battery of the 77th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized the Supercam drone.

Ukraine's Navy posts footage of Shaheding

"It is a very important target that detects the location of our troops, reads coordinates and guides heavy weapons in real time," the military said.

As reported, on the night of April 23, 2024, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 15 of the 16 Shahed-type kamikaze drones that attacked Ukraine.