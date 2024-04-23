Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) --

1841 -- State of Kuwait Kuwait signed its first maritime treaty with Britain.

1959 -- State of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law regulating realty registration.

1979 -- State of Kuwait severed diplomatic relations with Egypt and joined Arab countries in boycotting Cairo in retaliation for signing the Camp David accord.

1985 -- Chief editor of the daily Al-Seyassah Ahmad Al-Jarallah survived an assassination attempt with gunfire, but was critically wounded.

2003 -- The board of governors of the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation selected Fahad Al-Ibrahim of Kuwait as its Director-General during an annual meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

2013 -- Kuwaiti novelist Saud Al-Sanousi won the international award for the Arab novel for his novel "Saq Al-bamboo." 2022 -- The Professional Association of Diving Association (PADI) granted Kuwait Science Club a certificate of distinctiveness as one of the accredited clubs by the international organization. (end) bs