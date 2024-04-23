Jordan Experiences Hot And Dry Weather Patterns Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Kingdom anticipates the influence of a relatively dry and hot air mass on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to notably escalate, surpassing the typical seasonal average by approximately 7-8 degrees Celsius.Warm conditions are forecast for the highlands, while the remainder of the regions will experience relatively warm to hot temperatures. Cloud cover will manifest at higher elevations, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds occasionally gaining strength.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are projected to continue their ascent into Wednesday, maintaining dry and hot conditions across most areas. Clouds may persist at higher altitudes, alongside moderate southeasterly winds intermittently increasing in intensity.Thursday will witness a notable amplification in the impact of the relatively dry and hot air mass, causing temperatures to surge around 10-12 degrees Celsius beyond the usual seasonal averages. Dry and relatively hot weather will persist, especially in the highlands, while other areas will also encounter heightened temperatures.Cloud cover, predominantly at medium and high altitudes, is expected, with southeasterly winds of moderate to occasional strength, stirring dust, especially in desert locales.As we progress into Friday, the impact of the relatively hot air mass will slightly diminish, leading to a decline in temperatures. Warm weather is forecast for most regions, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba areas will experience relatively hot to hot conditions. Clouds are anticipated at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by strong, moderate northerly winds occasionally gaining force.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 32 - 19C, western Amman 30- 17C, northern highlands 28 - 17C, Sharah highlands 29 - 16C, and Gulf of Aqaba 39 - 26C.