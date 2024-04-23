Hundreds get booted out of Paris squat before Olympics

(MENAFN) In a large-scale operation, French police have conducted a forceful eviction at the largest squat in Paris, located in an abandoned bus company headquarters in Vitry-sur-Seine. The eviction, which displaced up to 450 individuals, including 20 children and 50 women, has drawn attention just 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games in the city.



Images and footage of the eviction circulated rapidly on social media, depicting officers entering the premises, examining locked rooms, and overseeing the removal of residents.



Makeshift beds, furniture, and personal belongings strewn across the building highlighted the living conditions within the squat. Evicted migrants were seen gathered outside with packed suitcases, while others boarded buses.



Activists have raised concerns over the timing of the eviction, linking it to broader efforts by Paris authorities to clear out migrants and individuals sleeping rough ahead of the summer Olympics. They allege that the government's campaign aims to improve the city's image and make it "more presentable" for the international event.



Paul Alauzy, representing the NGO Medecins du Monde and the collective Revers de la Medaille, highlighted the significant increase in the squat's population over the past year, attributing it to the displacement of migrants from nearby areas designated for Olympic infrastructure. He noted a steady trend of clearing out homeless individuals and squats in Paris over the preceding year.



The eviction has sparked renewed debate over the treatment of vulnerable populations in the lead-up to major international events, with critics arguing that such actions exacerbate social inequalities and undermine efforts to address homelessness. As Paris prepares to host the Olympics, the eviction serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing marginalized communities and the complex dynamics surrounding urban development and gentrification in the city.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108126197