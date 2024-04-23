Watch | Malaysian Navy Helicopters Collide Mid-Air, 10 Dead

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Two Malaysian navy helicopters collided into each other in midair in Lumut, Malaysia on Tuesday, April 23. In the air crash, ten people were reported to have died, the Perak fire and rescue department confirmed two helicopters, identified as models HOM (M503-3) and Fennec (M502-6), had collided and subsequently crashed at 9:32 am, the Royal Malaysian Navy reported.(More details awaited)
