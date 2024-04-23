ZEE5 Drops The Trailer For Their Bengali Series, Paashbalish

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 22nd April, 2024: As ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Bengali romantic thriller, Paashbalish. Produced by Mahabahu Motion Pictures, this series stars Suhatro Mukherjee, Ishaa Saha and Sourav Das in lead roles. Scheduled for release on May 10, Paashbalish is an amazing blend of love, passion, and revenge. The story follows the journey of Babla and Mampi, childhood friends who were separated in Bangladesh. Fifteen years later, raising the question: Will fate reunite them or will their reunion alter their lives foreve



At the heart of a captivating tale lies Paashbalish, intricately weaving the destinies of Babla (Suhatro Mukherjee), Mampi (Ishaa Saha), Swadesh (Sourabh Das), and Adhiraj (Rishi Kaushik). As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a world where past and present collide, revealing a narrative filled with deep emotions and intriguing mysteries. The trailer teases with people cheering for Chandu to sing and unfolds in a way that showcases his determination, while also hinting at emotional reunions and darker motives. Paashbalish promises an enthralling journey where intertwined destinies collide in unexpected and dramatic ways, offering a glimpse into a story of love, betrayal, and redemption.



Director Korok Murmu said, "Paashbalish has been a labour of love, intricately weaving together the timeless essence of romance, suspense, and raw emotion to craft a story that remains untold in its depth and intrigue. Collaborating with such a talented cast like Ishaa, Sourav, and Suhatro has been an absolute delight, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when viewers can immerse themselves in the enchanting world we've created. ZEE5's expansive reach, particularly in regional markets, offers us a remarkable platform to connect with audiences worldwide. I genuinely hope that this Bengali series strikes a chord with viewers from diverse backgrounds, resonating with hearts across borders. With its captivating storyline and riveting twists, Paashbalish promises an exhilarating journey that will keep viewers captivated until the very last moment."



Ishaa Saha, portraying Anchalâ€TMs character, reflected on her journey, stating, "Bringing Anchalâ€TMs character to life has been amazing. I resonate deeply with her multifaceted persona, characterized by daring, sensitivity, and an independent spirit. Anchal's unwavering support and love are with Mahadev, who has become her father figure. A journalism topper from Calcutta University, she has returned to her native town to work for her community. I am thrilled for viewers to witness Anchalâ€TMs inspiring journey unfold on ZEE5, where her story of courage and commitment to her beliefs will provoke thought and resonate deeply with the audience."



Suhatro Mukherjee, portraying the role of Chandu, remarked, "Portraying Chandu and Babla in this gripping tale has been a profound journey of exploring love, loyalty, and the complexities of human relationships. This character takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, weaving together themes of separation, reunion, and the unbreakable bonds that define us. I am honored to be a part of this narrative that transcends borders and delves deep into the intricacies of the human experience. Join me on this unforgettable adventure."



Sourav Das, embodying the character of Swadesh, shared his sentiments, stating, â€œSwadesh is a character close to my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to portray his journey of love. He is blinded by cause, revengeful, and multifaceted. As the leader of the Paharbongshi clan, he spearheads the revolution, believing that the end justifies the means. I enjoy playing such interesting and multilayered characters, hope viewers will also enjoy watching the show."

