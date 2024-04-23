Air Defense Forces Destroy All Air Targets Attacking Kyiv Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense forces took down all incoming air targets that the enemy launched to attack the country's capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The overnight air raid alert in the capital was related to the drone threat. According to tentative reports, the enemy launched a batch of drones from Kursk region (Russian Federation) that flew via Sumy and Cherkasy regions before approaching Kyiv from the southwest," the report says.

All enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces (the update on their type and number will be posted by the Air Force).

As of now, no destruction or casualties were reported in the capital (data from the operational summary are being updated and verified).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert went off in Kyiv and the region in the early hours of Tuesday as air defenses were activated.

Photo: 126 Separate Territorial Defense Brigade