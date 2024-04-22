LS Poll Results Can Be Strange: Azad

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday said the results of the Parliament elections can be strange as there is a direct fight between the NDA and the regional parties in most states of the country.
The former Congress leader said since the Congress government is in just two-three states, in other states, there are different regional parties. So, the contest is with them, he said.ADVERTISEMENT
“So, the results can be strange,” he said, adding that he neither favours the NDA nor the INDIA bloc.
Azad was talking to reporters in Anantnag district during a roadshow to canvas for party candidate Mohammad Saleem Parray.
“The contest is not the same everywhere. It is different in every state. At most places, it is a direct fight between the NDA and the regional parties. Where there is a Congress government, the fight is between the Congress and the BJP,” he said. Read Also Polls Apart Jammu Braces for Fierce Electoral Showdown
“I know which region or state supports which party. But I do not want to favour any party nor do I want to say anything against any other. We are not with the NDA or the UPA or the INDIA alliance. Our duty is to be neutral,” he said.
Asked if the election results can be unexpected, he said the results are always unexpected.
Meanwhile, the DPAP has announced to field its district president for Srinagar, Amir Bhatt, from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Bhatt's candidature was announced after a meeting which was chaired by Azad.
DPAP's Amir Bhat To Contest From Srinagar
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Monday announced its candidate from Srinagar parliamentary constituency.
Amir Ahmed Bhat, District President of DPAP has been announced as the party candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22042024000215011059ID1108125601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.