Russian Shelling Leaves Four Injured In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people sustained injuries in Kherson as the city once again came under Russian shelling on Monday.

That's according to the head of the City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, four people - a 44-year-old woman and men born in 1960, 1973, and 1975 - were injured in the Kherson urban territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian invasion forces," Mrochko wrote.

According to the official, all of them suffered mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions. One man also suffered burns and got a bleeding eye. The woman sustained a shrapnel wound into her leg. A 51-year-old man also received a gunshot wound to the soft tissues of the front abdominal wall. The condition of all victims is assessed as of moderate severity.

Mrochko added that throughout the day, the enemy has shelled Kherson several times from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro. Explosions were recorded in two city districts.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, municipal utility workers came under fire in Kherson. Their service vehicle was damaged but no casualties were reported.