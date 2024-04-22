Deputy FM Meets Bahraini Foreign Ministry Undersecretary In Luxembourg

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Monday Bahrain's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ambassador Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa on Monday. The meeting took place on the sideline of EU-Gulf Cooperation Council High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation hosted in Luxembourg. During the meeting, the two exchanged views on various issues on the regional and international arena. (end) nma

