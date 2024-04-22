(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alphamin, Aris, Aya Gold at 52-Week Highs
Dundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on News
Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News
UniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News
Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 22, 2024
Reunion Gold at 52-Week High on News Reunion Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Monday. Reunion Gold and G Mining Ventures Announced a Combination to Set the Stage for a Leading Intermediate Gold Producer in the Americas.
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Monday. No news stories available today.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.54 Monday. No news stories available today.
Biorem Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.01 Monday. No news stories available today.
US Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.25 Monday. No news stories available today.
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 Monday. No news stories available today.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.44 Monday. No news stories available today.
Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.58 Monday. No news stories available today.
Riley Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.74 Monday. No news stories available today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.40 Monday. No news stories available today.
Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
