Clorox's Latest Sustainable Product Innovations

Innovation at Clorox is all about building trusted brands people love that meet their ever-evolving needs. We mainly do this by developing products that use less packaging overall and/or more sustainable packaging materials and leave less waste behind after they're used. Here are a few of our latest product launches created with the planet in mind:



Brita recently introduced a Refillable Filter, which reduces plastic waste by 80% compared to the standard filter over the course of three years. Compatible with nearly all existing Brita systems, this refillable filter comes with a reusable plastic shell so only the refills - which are made of coconut husks and can be recycled through Terracycle - get discarded.

Burt's Bees unveiled a new Lip Sleeping Mask , which contains responsibly sourced beeswax and comes in 96% post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. Additionally, the business rolled out a mango edition of its popular shea collection, including Body Oil and Hand & Body Butter , which uses shea butter responsibly sourced from women-led communities in West Africa.

Pine-Sol just launched a new 2x concentrated formula for both its retail and professional multisurface cleaners. Because it now offers twice the cleaning power in a smaller bottle - 40% smaller for retail and 50% smaller for professional - that means less plastic is used per drop of cleaning solution. Additionally, these new Pine-Sol bottles are made with a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. To accompany the new Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Mist , there's a bottle refill option to help keep additional plastic waste from the trigger out of landfills. Plus, when the shrink sleeve is removed from these bottles, they're recyclable in many municipalities (per the instructions on the bottle).

