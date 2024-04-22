Olympus Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 22, 2024 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is thrilled to welcome Olympus, a leading manufacturer of optical and digital precision technology, as a new member. Olympus provides versatile medical devices including endoscopes, endotherapy, and surgical devices as well as products and solutions for lung, colorectal, and stomach cancer.

“Olympus has an established history of bringing innovation to the healthcare industry and has been a pioneer in MedTech products and services,” said Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC.“We look forward to them bringing that innovative spirit to HPRC as they support our work to overcome barriers and identify solutions for healthcare plastic recycling.”

Olympus prioritizes patient safety and sustainability, innovation for growth, and productivity – these priorities drive their purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. They understand the importance of tackling challenges related to climate change, human rights, and ESG head-on so that we can reach our collective goal of a sustainable society.

“As a leader in the area of MedTech, Olympus aims to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and, in particular, the recycling of healthcare plastics,” shared Mr. Yuichi Morizane, VP of R&D ESG Global at Olympus.“By collaborating with other HPRC members, we can synergize our efforts towards common goals, leverage our unique insights and strengths, and learn from our collective experiences to accelerate our movement forward, together.”

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, sorting, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members , HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn .

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp .