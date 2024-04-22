Amir Arrives In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Dhaka, on a state visit to the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Four warplanes belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force accompanied His Highness the Amir's plane as it entered Bangladesh's airspace, to welcome His Highness's visit.

Upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, His Highness the Amir was greeted by His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.



Amir highlights enhanced bilateral ties with the Philippines Amir heads to Bangladesh from the Philippines

Read Also

Also at the reception were HE Muzammel Haq, Member of Parliament and Minister at the Ministry for Liberation War Affairs, HE Asaduzzaman Khan, Member of Parliament and Minister at the Ministry of Interior, HE Dr. Hassan Mahmud, Member of Parliament and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Nasrul Hamid, Member of Parliament and Minister of State and Minister of Expatriates Welfare and Employment Abroad. HE Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani, Qatar's Ambassador to Bangladesh, HE Muhammad Nazrul Islam, the Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar, a number of senior officials in the Bangladeshi government, a number of Their Excellencies the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries, and members of the Qatari embassy.

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Amir was given an official reception ceremony.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.