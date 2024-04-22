Iran's power plants reach record nominal capacity of 92,841 megawatts

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), Iran's power plants have achieved a nominal capacity of 92,841 megawatts (MW). This represents a notable increase of 2,036 MW over the past two years, as reported by an Iranian news agency. Among the various types of power generation facilities, combined cycle power plants currently hold the largest share, boasting a capacity of 35,795 MW, which accounts for 38.6 percent of the country's total power generation.



Heat and gas units also contribute significantly to Iran's electricity production, with nominal capacities of 15,829 MW and 24,19 MW, respectively, constituting 17 percent and 25.9 percent of the total capacity. Collectively, thermal power plants, including heat, gas, and combined cycle units, dominate Iran's nominal electricity generation capacity, comprising 81.5 percent with a total of 75,643 MW.



In contrast, renewable power plants, encompassing wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower, contribute a modest 1.1 percent to the country's nominal power generation capacity, totaling 1,136 MW. Despite their smaller share, renewable energy sources play a growing role in Iran's energy landscape.



Addressing the need to bolster the country's power generation capacity and mitigate blackouts during peak consumption periods has been a key focus for the Iranian Energy Ministry under the current government administration, which assumed office in 2021. In line with this objective, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian announced plans in August 2021 to increase Iran's power generation capacity by 35,000 MW over the next four years, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing the reliability and resilience of the national power grid.

MENAFN22042024000045015839ID1108123345