BAU, JICA Forge Partnership For Automotive Technology Advancement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, April 22 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) President Ahmed Ajlouni discussed on Monday with Morihata Shingo, chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Jordan, advancing collaboration in automotive technology.The discussion centered on establishing state-of-the-art laboratories for maintenance of hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as the training of faculty members in this field.The two sides signed minutes of the meeting, outlining a comprehensive training program tailored for university professors with the participation of members of other technical institutions.Under the agreement, JICA pledged support to equip laboratories at BAU's Faculty of Engineering Technology and Maan University College with cutting-edge technical apparatuses. This assistance will facilitate the implementation of a two-year training regimen, encompassing both practical and theoretical components, aimed at equipping students with the requisite skills for careers in hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance.Ajlouni expressed appreciation for JICA's unwavering support, emphasizing the transformative impact of the equipment on Maan University College's academic program. He highlighted the broader implications of this collaboration, envisaging strengthened ties with the industrial sector and heightened responsiveness to local market demands.Morihata reaffirmed JICA's commitment to enhancing technical education and vocational training in Jordan. The localized training initiative for lecturers and engineers from diverse universities epitomizes this dedication, he said, underscoring JICA's emphasis on aligning skills with evolving market needs.Project coordinator Muhammad Matouq revealed that over 50 educators are slated to benefit from JICA's localized training initiative over the ensuing two years.