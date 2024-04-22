NCP To Get One More Rajya Sabha Seat After It Left Its Claim To Satara LS Seat For BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Even though the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is contesting four seats in Maharashtra and one in Lakshadweep on the 'clock' symbol after withdrawing its claim to the Satara seat for the BJP, the party has succeeded in getting one additional seat in the Rajya Sabha during the seat sharing bargaining.

This was disclosed by the party's working president Praful Patel here on Monday during an informal chat with reporters following the release of the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The NCP has fielded its nominees in Baramati, Shirur, Raigad and Dharashiv constituencies.

''It is true that the NCP left its claim over Satara which the BJP will now contest. However, in return during our seat sharing talks it was decided that the NCP will get a Rajya Sabha seat after the election of the incumbent and union minister Piyush Goyal from the Mumbai North constituency in addition to one that is now vacant after my resignation. Therefore, NCP will get two seats, one of mine (he has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after he was again elected to the Upper House till 2030 during the recent election) and another of Piyush Goyal,'' said Patel.

Patel, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as the NCP (undivided) nominee in 2022, had his term till 2028. But he resigned despite having the balance term and got elected as the Ajit Pawar led NCP nominee for a six year tenure up to 2030.

Patel justified the party getting four seats in Maharashtra while Parbhani is left to the MahaYuti partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar. ''NCP had one seat that of Sunil Tatkare from Raigad (after the split in the NCP). Now we have got four seats,'' he noted.

Patel said senior party minister Chhagan Bhujbal has opted out of the electoral fray from the Nashik seat but the party has not yet left its claim over the seat. ''The discussions are underway with the BJP and the Shiv Sena,'' he added.

Meanwhile, former Congress legislator and former Maharashtra chief minister AR Antulay's son-in-law Mushtaq Antulay on Monday joined the NCP in the presence of party national president Ajit Pawar, working president Praful Patel, state chief Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Antulay comes from Raigad district from where Tatkare is contesting against the Shiv Sena UBT nominee Anant Geete.