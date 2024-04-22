Radisson Blu MBD Noida Introduces 'Pind Di Galiyan' At Made In India Experience Punjabi Delights Amid Traditional Decor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) An extraordinary culinary event celebrating the rich heritage and flavors of Punjab. Set to take place starting this Saturday, 27th April, this immersive experience promises to tantalize taste buds and immerse guests in the vibrant culture of Punjab.



Event Details:



Name: Pind Di Galiyan



Date : April 27th, 2024 â€“ May 06th, 2024



Time: 12:30 pm â€“ 3:00 pm | 7:00â€“ 11:00 pm



Venue: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida





About the Event:



"Pind Di Galiyan" promises to transport you to the heart of Punjab, where every dish tells a story of tradition, culture, and hospitality. Delight in a sumptuous ala carte menu featuring authentic Punjabi delicacies prepared by seasoned Chef Nurul Bashar, Corporate Master Chef, Made In India.



From the aromas of succulent chicken cooked with Punjabi garam masala to the heavenly indulgence of the Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha, the menu at "Pind Di Galiyan' will take you on an adventure that celebrates the diverse flavors of Punjab. For the main course, signature dishes Jalandhari Bakre Ke Seekh, Meat Beliram, Murgh Patidasahi, Baigan Ka Bharta, Makai Anardana Pulao, etc. promise to delight the senses.



Indulge in a sumptuous array of signature dishes, each bursting with the robust flavors and spices that Punjab is renowned for. From mouthwatering tandoori delights to aromatic curries and delectable desserts, every bite promises to evoke the essence of Punjab. The culinary journey continues with Khumb chholiya tak-a-tak, Mushroom with green chickpeas cooked in onion tomato, and bell pepper, Makhan Fish Curry, Punjabi Wadiyan etc.



To sweeten the experience, Made In India presents delicacies like Pinni Ke Ladoo, Mawa phirni, Garam Jalebi with rabri & Keseri rasmalai.



A special array of cocktails (Masala Rum Cola, Sharabi Shikanji, Surur, Punjabi Sour, etc.) & mocktails ( Rose Lassi, Chaas, etc.) are curated to spice up the celebrations & bring cheer to the gathering.



From 27th April to 6th May, guests will be treated to a feast for the senses, complete with exquisite decorations inspired by Punjabi motifs and themes. The hotel staff will wear traditional Punjabi attire, adding an authentic touch to the ambience.



In addition to the delectable cuisine, guests can look forward to live entertainment, including traditional Punjabi music and interesting activities like Pottery making, etc. adding to the festive atmosphere.



Whether you're a connoisseur of Punjabi cuisine or simply looking to explore new flavors, "Pind De Galiyan" promises an unforgettable experience for all.

