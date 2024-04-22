Head Of Defence Intelligence Of Ukraine: We Facing Difficult Period In May-June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will face a difficult period in May and June.

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with BBC Ukrainian, Ukrinform reported.

"We are facing a rather difficult situation in the near future, according to our assessment. But it's not catastrophic, and we need to understand that. Armageddon is not going to happen, as many people are starting to say. But there will be problems from mid-May," he said.

When asked if this was about the front, Budanov replied: "I'm talking about the front as well. This is a comprehensive approach, because the Russians will use a comprehensive approach. They are conducting a comprehensive operation. We will not talk about it for a long time, but it will be a difficult period. Mid-May, early June".

According to the head of military intelligence, the domestic political situation in the country will also deteriorate.

As reported, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that in the coming weeks, Russian troops may intensify offensive operations, and missile and drone strikes in Ukraine while the US aid is expected to arrive.