International Journalism Festival: Online Violence Against Journalists On The Rise

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Journalism Festival, held annually in Italy, has reported an increase in online violence against journalists, stating that this situation has turned into a“major occupational hazard” worldwide.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 21st, by this international center, it has been mentioned that online violence has undermined freedom of expression and weakened equality and full participation in all fields.

According to this statement, online violence in the United States and worldwide has become a major occupational hazard that has severely affected everyone – from scientists and academics to journalists.

Juli Posseti, head of research at this international center, has stated that online violence, especially against female journalists in different countries, has had an impact. In some cases, this violence has not been limited to the online space.

“There is significant potential for online violence to escalate to offline harm,” said Julie Posetti, research director of the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

It was previously stated in a statement before the start of this festival that a special panel was planned to investigate online violence against journalists and another panel to discuss the challenges faced by exiled journalists, with journalists from Afghanistan and Ukraine also invited to speak on the matter.

The issue of increased violence against female journalists in Afghanistan has been raised before. In one such case, the Afghan Women's Organization, based in London, published its research findings on the increase in online violence against women's rights activists in November of last year.

Furthermore, in another instance, a reporter for Khaama Press spoke with women who had experienced online violence in the past two years. This report indicates that the experience of online violence has, in many cases, forced women into silence.

