Fortis Healthcare Launches 80-bedded Multi-Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital at Nagarbhavi, Bangalore

Bengaluru, 19th April 2024: Keeping its commitment to the core ethos of patient-centricity, Fortis Healthcare today launched a state-of-the-art, multi-speciality hospital at Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru. Located in West Bengaluru, the new upgraded facility was inaugurated by Shri Upendra Rao, renowned actor and filmmaker; Shri Munirathna, MLA of Rajarajeshwari Nagar; Dr. Rajani M, Joint Director of Health & Family Welfare Services; and Dr Ravindranath M, District Health & Family Welfare Officer in the presence of Mr. Anil Vinayak, Group COO, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman- Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru other Clinicians and Senior Dignitaries at Fortis Healthcare including Dr Thejaswini Parthasarathy, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi.

With a commitment to providing state-of-the-art tertiary care and a comprehensive approach to managing complex medical cases, the newly launched healthcare facility in the region aims to establish itself as the premier hospital in the area. Reinforced by an expanded infrastructure and a comprehensive range of services, including 24/7 emergency and trauma care; ICU & Critical Care; Fortis Heart & Vascular Centre; Fortis Cancer Institute; Woman & Childcare; and the Institute of Gastrointestinal Sciences; the hospital is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

With a legacy of 35 years and a team of over 100 expert clinicians, each of these key specialities will now benefit from the expertise of senior clinicians such as Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences at Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, Dr Mohan Keshavmurthy, Senior Director of Uro-oncology at Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, and Dr Sandeep Nayak, Senior Director of Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, thereby maintaining the hospital's commitment to serving the residents of Nagarbhavi and its neighbourhood. The facility currently offers 80 beds, with plans to expand to 100 beds to accommodate a growing patient base.

Commending Fortis Healthcare for the launch of the tertiary care facility, at Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, Shri Upendra, renowned actor and filmmaker, said, “It’s truly an honour to be part of this momentous occasion. The launch of this multi-speciality hospital is a significant step toward ensuring top-quality healthcare accessibility. I applaud Fortis Hospitals for their dedication to expanding treatment facilities and delivering exemplary care.”

Shri Munirathna, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said, “I am delighted to see Fortis Healthcare bringing world-class healthcare services right to our doorstep. Today, more than ever, we are deeply conscious of our health and the importance of making informed choices for our long-term well-being. The new tertiary care hospital at Nagarbhavi, equipped with advanced technology and offering a multi-specialty approach, ensures that high-quality medical care is readily accessible to our community.”

Mr. Anil Vinayak, Group COO, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, said, “Fortis has always been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge medical services. With the launch of this hospital, we continue our legacy of delivering high-end care to our patients, setting new a benchmark in healthcare excellence. This launch marks a significant milestone in our continued expansion efforts, underscoring our dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering the finest care to our patients.”

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said, “We take immense pride in the launch of our multi-speciality hospital at Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru. Now a large section of people seeking healthcare services will benefit from this addition. It signifies our commitment to providing our patients with informed choices and the best cutting-edge healthcare facilities that the world has to offer. At Fortis, we are dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive quality care and attention at every step of their journey.”

