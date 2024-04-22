WakeCap and OpenSpace partner to transform Saudi construction with advanced global technology

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) The strategic partnership ushers in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and innovation in construction project management across the Kingdom





In a landmark move set to transform the construction landscape of Saudi Arabia, WakeCap, a Saudi-based leader in smart solutions for construction project management, and OpenSpace, a US-based leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announce a strategic partnership aimed at making cutting-edge global technology easily accessible to the local market.



WakeCap provides real-time insights into worker activity and equipment usage through its smart hard hat solution. These data are designed to help project owners make informed decisions to enhance site safety, streamline workflows, and optimize project execution.



OpenSpace is a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk.



This strategic partnership between WakeCap and OpenSpace is set to revolutionize the Saudi construction sector. By providing direct, local access to world-class technologies, it creates a centralized hub for all construction technology needs, enhancing operational efficiency across the board. The partnership between the two solutions further aims to provide more transparency on Saudi construction projects and to enable better decision-making and project management. This collaboration also addresses the challenge of talent scarcity, by allowing for more efficient resource utilization. Remote progress monitoring and tracking capabilities further reduce the need for frequent site visits, fostering smarter work practices that align with the demands of today's fast-paced construction environment.



Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and co-founder of WakeCap, said: "At WakeCap, we are deeply committed to setting the industry standard for data-powered site visibility, and our partnership with OpenSpace is a testament to this. Together, we are poised to propel the Saudi construction industry into a new era of transformation, marked by greater transparency, efficiency, and reliance on cutting-edge technology. This collaboration is more than a partnership - it's also a pledge to empower Saudi companies with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive market. By combining our expertise, we offer local access to global technological advancements, simplifying procurement, and ensuring these innovations are tailored to meet local requirements."



Sam Badrah, Director of Sales, Middle East & Emerging at OpenSpace, said: "We are excited to officially announce our partnership with Wakecap to help accelerate digital transformation in the construction sector across Saudi Arabia. Together, we can challenge the status quo in the region to help companies build smarter."







