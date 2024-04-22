SOCAR And Bp Host Field Visits Under Global Methane Emission Reduction Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Field visits to the Neftianye Kamni (Oil Stones) Oil Field,Sangachal Terminal, have been organized for representatives oflocal oil and gas operators to share best practices in reducingmethane emissions as part of a global initiative to decreasemethane emissions, Azernews reports, citing the State Oil Companyof Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The visit to Neftianye Kamni took place with the participationof SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev, as well as representatives ofthe OGCI: Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the UN EnvironmentProgramme (UNEP).

Throughout the visit, participants were thoroughly briefed onSOCAR's exemplary methods for employing advanced devices tomonitor, measure, inventory, and decrease emissions in oil and gasoperations.

The participants were briefed on the implementation of the LeakDetection and Repair (LDAR) Project at Neftianye Kamni, buildingupon the successful experience of SOCAR's initial project in theregion from 2016–2022, which included emission reductions andcertification. This led to the launch of a larger LDAR project atNeftianye Kamni in 2023.

The key benefit of this project is its contribution toenvironmental protection through emission reduction. During thevisit, participants had their questions about the project answeredand engaged in discussions.

A visit was also arranged to the bp-operated Sangachal terminal,where bp employees delivered presentations offering detailedinsights into the company's experience with emission reduction inoil and gas operations at the terminal and showcasing new methanemeasurement technologies.

Participants who toured the remote control center of the AzeriCentral East (ACE) platform learned that the platform is managedfrom the Sangachal terminal using innovative automated mechanisms platform, part of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli platforms,represents bp's first platform with full ground control.

SOCAR and bp are jointly spearheading the Advancing GlobalMethane Reduction (AGMR) initiative under the Methane GuidingPrinciples as leading industrial figures in Azerbaijan.

The primary goal of this initiative is to promote SOCAR and bp'sefforts in measuring, accounting for, and reducing methaneemissions for oil and gas operators in Azerbaijan, enhancingknowledge and skills in this domain, and facilitating the adoptionof cutting-edge technologies.