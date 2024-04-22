Qatar Attaches Great Importance To Philippines As Friend, Partner: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: Ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines, H E Ahmed Saad Al Hamidi (pictured) underlined that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Manila reflects the common interest in strengthening the bilateral relations and consolidating the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ambassador said that H H the Amir's visit to the Philippines would certainly enhance the relations and friendship between the two countries, and open broad horizons for cooperation in various fields.

The visit also acquires a regional dimension in light of the Philippines' status and its role in the Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN) as a country that enjoys an economic weight and future importance in shaping the regional and global economy, he indicated.

The State of Qatar attaches great importance to the Philippines as an important friend and partner, and there has been a keenness on developing the relations between the two countries over the past four decades in various fields of economy, trade and politics, the Ambassador stressed.

In this context, he pointed to a visit by Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to the Philippines in 2012, which contributed to increasing the rapprochement between the two friendly countries, and laid the first building blocks for cooperation both at the Philippine level and the region as a whole.

He touched on current areas of interest to both countries, such as trade, investment, tourism, sports and youth, defence, diplomatic training, agriculture, environment and climate change, and other fields that would push the relations to broader horizons.

Ambassador Al Hamidi pointed to 31 agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries; adding that new agreements will be signed during the Amir's visit covering several areas, including sports, youth, tourism, agriculture and climate change.

He underlined that the two countries aspire to enhance trade and investment cooperation; expecting the coming period to see an increase in the volume of trade exchange, in light of the endeavours to activate the Qatar-Philippines Joint Business Council, and the signing of agreements between Qatar Chamber and its counterpart in the Philippines.

The Ambassador pointed to a large number of Filipino companies operating in various sectors in Qatar, and expected promising future prospects for establishing new partnerships in various vital sectors of priority for both countries.

In conclusion of his statement, he underlined that H H the Amir's visit to the Philippines will be a milestone in the relations and cooperation path between the two countries, pushing the relations to broader horizons for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.