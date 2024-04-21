Egypt's CAOA Represents North Africa At African Public Administration Meetings

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Saleh El-Sheikh, head of Egypt's Central Authority for Organization and Administration (CAOA), participated in the regular meetings of the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) Executive Committee, held from April 15 to 20 in Nairobi, Kenya, the organisation's headquarters. The meetings focused on strategic development and operational planning for AAPAM.

Members approved the organisation's strategic plan for 2023-2027, reviewed a progress report for the first quarter of 2024 presented by the Secretary-General, and finalised the work plan for the remainder of the year. Additionally, the financial policies and procedures manual and the human resources policies manual were adopted.

Discussions also addressed the outcomes of AAPAM's 42nd annual conference held last December in Livingstone, Zambia. The committee planned for the upcoming 43rd annual conference scheduled for November 25-29, 2024, in Uganda.

They agreed on the conference's main theme, sub-themes, number of sessions, participant list, and other logistical details. Researchers, specialists, and government officials across Africa are encouraged to submit research and working papers for the conference.

The Executive Committee concluded by scheduling their next regular meeting for mid-July 2024 in South Africa.