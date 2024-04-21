Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's Rally, Statewide Protest On Neha Hiremath Case, Reliance Q4 Results And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has intensified his campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will be addressing a mega poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today. In Karnataka, the BJP has called for a statewide protest today over the murder of 23-year old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. Moreover, the Muslim organisations in Karnataka's Dharwad have also given a call for a 'bandh' (strike) today, condemning Neha's miurder.

PM Modi to address poll rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today. Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in the Chhattisgarh's Bastar region today. Speaking on PM Modi's tomorrow schedule, BJP state media co-incharge Anurag Agrawal added that the Prime Minister will address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies of Chhattisgarh Q4 Results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) today. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24 Hiremath murder case: Karnataka BJP has called for for statewide protest on April 22 over the murder of 23-year old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. In addition to this, the Muslim organisations in Karnataka's Dharwad have given a call for a 'bandh' (strike) today, condemning Neha's murder. Dharwad based Anjuman-e-Islam president Esmail Tamatgar has said that all the businessmen from Muslim community will observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm today to offer their condolence to the departed soul and protest the brutal incident.“Tomorrow we will observe bandh. Chicken shops, garage workshops, fruit vendors, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put up 'Justice for Neha' stickers at our shops,” Tamatgar said as reported by PTI. He added that a rally will also be taken out SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce its Class 10th results today, April 22. The AP SSC results 2024 will be out by 11 am and will be declared via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22, as per the notice by the boards.

Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea: The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case today. Kejriwal has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail. The plea is scheduled for hearing before the bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain Singh to visit Siachen: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Siachen today and interacting with the armed forces. \"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region,\" the Defence Ministry Office posted on X.Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': Former IAS official Anil Tuteja will be produced in the special court today. Earlier on Sunday, a court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district remanded retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja in one-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹2000 crore liquor scam in the state. Tuteja was arrested by the ED on Saturday strike in Punjab: The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association announced a statewide strike today to protest against the assault of a senior medical officer, news agency PTI has reported. Dr Sunil Bhagat, Senior Medical Officer, ESI (Employees State Insurance Scheme) Hospital, Hoshiarpur was allegedly assaulted by the attendant of a patient on Thursday. As part of the strike, OPD services, Elective Operation Theatres (OTs), and various medical examinations such as those for arms licenses, driving licenses, and drug tests will be suspended. In addition to this, routine office work, meetings, video conferences, and VIP duties will also be halted today. However, essential services will continue without interruption.(With inputs from PTI)

