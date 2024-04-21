Mod Approves Basic Principles Of Cyber Security In Comms Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine adopted an order introducung basic principles of cyber security in its information and communication systems.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

From now on, all systems, services, applications, and digital tools used by the Ministry of Defense will have uniform, clearly defined cybersecurity rules.

The regulations will take into account best NATO practices and international standards.

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitization, Digital Transformation and Digital Development, said: "During constant cyber attacks by the enemy, we must particularly focus on cyber security. Cybersecurity measures must be systemic and constantly improved."

Ukraine to take part in NATO's largestdefense exercise

Therefore, according to the officcial, the new policy provides for a systematic review and updates of the Ministry's requirements in the field of cyber security.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense is working on a legal definition of the term "cyberwar". Implementation of this step at the legislative level is important in countering cyber threats.