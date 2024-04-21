China Ready To Work With Cambodia To Promote Community With Shared Future: Wang Yi

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Apr 22 (NNN-AKP) – China is willing to work with Cambodia, to promote greater development in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said here yesterday.

Wang made the remarks when holding talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sok Chenda Sophea.

Wang said, China is willing to work with Cambodia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen unity and cooperation, consolidate the foundation of mutual benefit, and promote greater development in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Faced with a complex international environment, China and Cambodia should strengthen high-level strategic guidance and steer the construction of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the right direction, the foreign minister said.

China and Cambodia should seize the opportunity of the 2024 China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year, to enhance friendly feelings between the peoples, and solidify social foundation of bilateral relations; jointly combat illegal activities, such as online gambling, telecommunications fraud, and human trafficking, and thoroughly eradicate related criminal gangs; jointly promote the high-quality development of China-ASEAN relations, advance Lancang-Mekong cooperation, and firmly steer East Asian cooperation in the right direction, Wang said.

For his part, Sok Chenda Sophea said, Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to advancing friendly cooperation with China.

Cambodia is looking forward to more cooperation projects with China and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country, he said.

Cambodia opposes external forces creating disturbances in the region, and is willing to unite and cooperate with China, to ensure healthy development of East Asian cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Sok Chenda Sophea said.– NNN-AKP