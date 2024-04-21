Accountant Who Embezzled JD93,000 In Irbid Detained

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) -- The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) Prosecutor decided to detain a former accountant in Kafr Yuba Municipality, west of Irbid, for two weeks pending investigation in a reform and rehabilitation center for the felony of embezzlement.According to the IACC, investigations showed that the accountant actually embezzled an amount of JD93,000 between 2022 and 2023 from the municipality's revenues without recording them in its account.The IACC had referred this case to the Public Prosecution earlier.