Israel Seeks To Silence Voices That Speak Independently About Gaza Massacre, Says Arab League SG

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Apr. 21 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that Israel seeks to silence the voices that speak independently about the Gaza massacre, and that it is practicing a kind of moral assassination of personalities who expose its lies and deception to world public opinion.Aboul Gheit gave his remarks during a meeting on Sunday with Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.The meeting covered the humanitarian situation in Gaza in light of the ongoing Israeli crimes against the civilian population over the past few months.Aboul Gheit lauded Albanese's work and positions as a unique voice of the global conscience amid the silence and disregard of many countries for the crimes practiced by the occupation, which fall under the category of genocide, said Gamal Roshdy, the Secretary-General's spokesperson.Roshdy cited Aboul Gheit as emphasizing that Israeli crimes cannot be considered under any criterion as the result of mistakes or collateral damage of military action, as they are deliberate crimes aimed at collectively punishing the population and eliminating the fundamental right of Palestinians to live on their land.