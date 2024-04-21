Ukrainian Sappers Defuse 250-Kg Guided Bomb In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, demining teams defused a 250-kilogram guided aerial bomb that hit a civilian building in the Zolochiv community.
The State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service removed and destroyed a KAB-250 guided bomb," the statement said.
As noted, the bomb hit a civilian building where people were working but did not detonate.
Using special vehicles, demining specialists removed and transported the bomb outside the settlement and destroyed it.
