Preliminary Results Show PNC Wins Majority In Maldives Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Apr 22 (NNN-PSM) – The main ruling party, People's National Congress (PNC), has won a majority in the Maldives' parliamentary election held yesterday, local media reported.

PNC had won 50 out of the 93 seats by 8:00 p.m. local time, last night, the report said.

According to the Elections Commission, 368 candidates contested for 93 seats in parliament.– NNN-PSM