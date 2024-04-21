Preliminary Results Show PNC Wins Majority In Maldives Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Apr 22 (NNN-PSM) – The main ruling party, People's National Congress (PNC), has won a majority in the Maldives' parliamentary election held yesterday, local media reported.
PNC had won 50 out of the 93 seats by 8:00 p.m. local time, last night, the report said.
According to the Elections Commission, 368 candidates contested for 93 seats in parliament.– NNN-PSM
