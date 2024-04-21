65 Combat Engagements Took Place In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 65 combat engagements at the frontline over the day, with the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelling most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

During the day of April 21, there were 65x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missiles and 37x air strikes, 49x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure, got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10x settlements, including Stepok, Turya, (Chernihiv oblast), Stara Huta (Sumy oblast), Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Pletenivka (Kharkiv oblast) came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the adversary conducted no offensives. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 9x attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk oblast). The invaders launched airstrike in the vicinities of Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Novosadove, Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Bohdanivka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary, using air attacks, attempted to improve its tactical position. Around 20x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Oleksandropil', Soloviove, Semenivka, Netailove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders made 15x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilyanivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, launched 3x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Chervone, Novodanylivka, P'yatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of April 21, the invaders executed 1x unsuccessful attack on positions of the Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The adversary launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Vesele (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Ivanivka, Lvove, Ol'hivka, Tokarivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of April 21, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 9x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the russian occupiers. Moreover, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 2x Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x concentration of russian troops.