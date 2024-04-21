Chisinau Airport Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Moldova, passengers and staff were evacuated from the Chisinau airport building on April 21 due to an explosion threat.

This is reported by NewsMaker , according to Ukrinform.

"The Chisinau airport is currently on alert. All specialized services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting on-site checks. Passengers and airport staff have been evacuated from the building," said Raisa Novitski, spokeswoman for the Moldovan Border Police.

The Electric Transport Department reported that for safety reasons, trolleybuses No. 30 are being diverted to Airport Street.

The night before, passengers and employees were also evacuated from Chisinau airport after a report was received at 9:40 p.m. about alleged bombs in the airport and on one of the planes. The alarm turned out to be false.

As reported, last year a teenager was killed and more than 160 people were injured in an explosion at Tashkent Airport.