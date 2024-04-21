AD Ports Group Inks Pact With Adnoc Distribution

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) AD Ports Group has announced that its ports cluster is expanding its business remit to the global distribution of marine lubricants.

The announcement came following a strategic agreement inked with Adnoc Distribution, the UAE's leading manufacturer of marine and automotive lubricants.

Under the terms of the agreement, the ports cluster will leverage its connections and advanced infrastructure to distribute high-demand, global standard lubricants, to customers in the UAE during the initial stages, which will then be broadened to encompass a global footprint of distribution. Both parties have agreed to jointly work on expanding the global marine lubricants market due to its significant importance for the shipping and maritime industries.

Commenting on the deal, Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO – ports cluster, AD Ports Group, said:“This agreement will see two major global corporations, with vast expertise in their respective fields, creating new opportunities within the marine lubricants market. The distribution solutions offered by the Ports Cluster, which now owns or operates 24 terminals globally, adds tremendous value to our partners and stakeholders. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers worldwide.”

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, Adnoc Distribution, said:“As a leading manufacturer of marine, industrial and automotive lubricants in the UAE, Adnoc Distribution offers an extensive range of lubricant products that perform in any environment. By signing a strategic agreement with the Ports Cluster, part of AD Ports Group, we are further expanding the distribution base for our products, gaining access to over 70 international destinations to provide the highest quality lubricants, and facilitating a consistent and trusted supply for our valued customers.”