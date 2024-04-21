190 Palestinian Bodies Recovered From Nasser Medical Complex In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.21 (Petra) - Civil defense teams in Gaza Strip recovered bodies of 190 Palestinians from Nasser Medical Complex.In a statement Sunday, Gaza civil defense department said the bodies belonged to Palestinians of different groups and ages, who were killed by Israeli occupation army during their attack on the complex.The department also affirmed continued search operations to recover the remaining victims, as a large number are still buried in the complex, according to the statement.Additionally, the department expected that 700 martyrs are buried in mass graves in the complex, who were earlier executed by the Israeli occupation.