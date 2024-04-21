Mayawati Accuses MP Of Betrayal, Stresses BSP Will Work To Stop Oppression Of Muslims (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Amroha (UP), April 21 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, on Sunday, accused sitting MP Danish Ali who after being suspended from BSP, is now contesting on a Congress ticket, of betraying the party and people.

“We did not betray the Muslim community. When a Muslim person betrayed us, we did not punish the Muslim community, but this time also, we have given the ticket to a Muslim candidate. I am sure this time also, you will make the BSP candidate win,” she said.

Mayawati added that BJP would not be coming to power at the Centre easily this time.

“Their guarantees have no effect on ground reality. They have been engaged only in protecting some people and this information has come to light in Electoral Bond that they are running their organisation with their support. They have also politicised the Central agencies. Amroha is famous not only for workmanship but also for farming, but the present BJP government has not taken care of farmers,” she alleged.

Mayawati said that the condition of the minority Muslim community remains very bad and pathetic. There is an atmosphere of panic and fear in this society because of BJP and Sangh.

She added that the free food items being given by the Central government are not going to do any good.

Mayawati reiterated that the BSP will work to stop the oppression of the Muslim community and added that strict steps will be taken for the safety of this community.