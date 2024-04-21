Sukant Kadam Bags Silver Medal In Spanish Para-Badminton 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Ace Para-shuttler Sukant Kadam secured a silver medal in the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2024-II tournament played at Vitoria, Spain. Sukant went down fighting to India's Tarun in the final of the SL 4 category.
In the semifinals, Sukant defeated World Champion Suhas Yathiraj.
In the final, Sukant faced compatriot Tarun. Sukant started the match really well but went down in the first game 13-21. In the second game, Sukant made a strong comeback and rallied hard to win 21-16.
In the third and deciding game, Sukant made some errors which proved costly, and he went down fighting. The final score read 13-21, 21-16, 16-21.
Talking about the match, Sukant said,“I think I had a great tournament, in the final also I played well but Tarun played really well. Now my focus is the Grade Level 1 Spanish Tournament which starts next week. I will analyze the mistakes from the tournament and ensure I do not repeat them.”
