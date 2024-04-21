Temporary Road Closure On Rawdat Bu Fass Street

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ashghal will implement a temporary road closure on part of Rawdat Bu Fass Street, starting Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The road at the intersection with Al Rufaa St near Al-Kharaitiyat Sports Club will be closed for 30 days to complete the construction of surface water drainage network, as part of Roads & Infrastructure project in Al Kharaitiyat & Izghawa (Package 03).

During this period, road users of Rawdat Bu Fass Street can use Zekreet Street as an alternative route, and then use the internal streets to reach their destinations.