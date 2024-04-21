Formula 1: Max Verstappen Powers To Victory In Chinese Grand Prix

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, April 21 (IANS) Max Verstappen converted pole position into victory in a Chinese Grand Prix full of incidents and overtakes to make it four wins from five races so far this season.
McLaren's Lando Norris secured second position while Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished third. Ferrari's Carles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz followed in fourth and fifth, respectively.
More to follow.
