(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will beconcluded, Azernews reports.

The matches Kapaz FC - Sabah FC and Araz Nakhchivan FC - SabailFC will be held on the last day of the game.

It can be confirmed that Gabala with 17 points in the reportinground will officially take the last place in the Premier League this, the youth team with 31 points must definitely win againstSabah FC, and the representative of Nakhchivan FC with 32 pointsmust draw with Sabail FC.

There are 5 weeks left in the season after the currentround.

It should be noted that in the other matches of the XXXI round,Sumgayit FC defeated Turan Tovuz 4:1 away, and Zira FC defeatedNeftchi FC 3:1 at home. The match between Qarabag FC and Gabala FCended with a score of 2:2.