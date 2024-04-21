Jiwan, La Mamounia Celebrate Moroccan Cuisine As Part Of Qatar-Morocco Yoc

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From April 25, Jiwan at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) welcomes La Mamounia, a century old hotel in Morocco, in a collaboration celebrating Moroccan cuisine for three days only.

A special menu inspired by Le Marocain, one of four restaurants at the iconic Marrakesh hotel, will be presented over lunch and dinner in association with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. The national initiative spearheads long-term cultural exchanges between Qatar and partner nations to promote respect and understanding among countries and people.

Shaped by the vibrant blend of cultures which define the energy of Doha, Jiwan draws on influences and ingredients from surrounding territories including North Africa, making the collaboration with La Mamounia a natural fit.

In keeping with Jiwan's ethos, the set tasting menu will be served family style and will spotlight the evocative flavours of the region surrounding Morocco.

Guests can expect a modern reimagination of traditional dishes including harira soup served with dates and chebbakia, chicken tagine with olives and lemon confit, and of course couscous with vegetables. The range of desserts highlights fragrant ingredients including orange blossom, honey, and almonds.

Yves Godard, F&B Operations Director of IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), said:“We are delighted to welcome La Mamounia's culinary team to cook in collaboration with the team at Jiwan. Our philosophy at the restaurant is to celebrate the flavours of the surrounding regions and it's a joy to do this with the food of Morocco.” Jiwan's Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud agrees, adding:“I love nothing more than exploring neighbouring food cultures and it's been a pleasure to do this in partnership with the La Mamounia's team. I'm looking forward to bringing this menu to Jiwan's diners”.

Le Marocain restaurant sits at the heart of La Mamounia, widely considered to be one of the world's best hotels. Established in 1923 and now synonymous with modern Moroccan luxury, the hotel has played host to legendary guests from Sir Winston Churchill to Hollywood elite A-listers such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston. Bollywood luminaries Sharukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were among the big names in the international cinema welcomed by La Mamounia.

Available from April 25 to 27, from 12pm until 9pm, the menu is priced from QR300 per person including mocktails, water, and hot drinks. For reservations visit jiwan or call: +974 44525725.