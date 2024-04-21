Uzbekistan Thump Kuwait 5-0 To Reach Quarters Vietnam Advance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Uzbekistan stormed into the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over Kuwait in Group D at the Al Janoub Stadium yesterday.

It was a dominant performance from the Uzbeks with their goals coming through Alibek Davronov (32'), Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev (49'), Khojimat Erkinov (55'), Diyor Kholmatov (86',pen) and Khusayin Norchaev (90+6 minutes).

Also yesterday, Vietnam became the first side to enter the last eight after beating Malaysia 2-0 following an impressive show at Khalifa International Stadium.

Khuat Van Khang scored Vietnam's first goal in 39th minute before Vo Hoang Minh Khoa converted a penalty at one hour-mark to seal victory.

Uzbekistan and Vietnam will meet on Tuesday to decide the group winners.