Amir's Tours Offer Opportunity To Enhance Bilateral Partnerships: Justice Minister

DOHA: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi emphasised the significance of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visits and meetings with leaders of fraternal and friendly countries considering them renewed opportunities to evaluate the level of strategic relations and enhance them.

In an interview with QNA, His Excellency said that the visit of H H the Amir will positively impact the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and these Asian countries. He said it will open broad and promising prospects for cooperation and partnership in various fields, strengthen opportunities for cooperation and enable the exchange of successful experiences in difference areas, as well as views on matters of mutual interest. The Minister praised the agreements signed during the visits of H H the Amir which result in positive outcomes in terms of bilateral cooperation and elevating these relations to the level of strategic partnership in various fields.

He further added that based on Qatar's firm belief in the importance of upholding the rule of law to achieve international justice in order to contribute to enhancing international security and peace, the Ministry of Justice pays special attention to legal cooperation agreements with various countries. He pointed out that the vision of the Ministry of Justice in preparing and reviewing cooperation agreements in the legal field with other countries is based on the wise approach laid down by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which aims to extend the bridges of cooperation and build stronger ties and relationships with various countries.

Al Mohannadi explained that the visits of the Amir represent an opportunity to conclude more agreements and MOU in all legal, economic, cultural, and athletic fields, in addition to exchanging experiences, solidifying relations, transitioning from the current stage of cooperation to broader horizons, and opening new avenues for cooperation in promising sectors. He noted the diversity of areas of cooperation outlined in these agreements based on the proposed partnership themes and the existing levels of cooperation.

The Minister mentioned that there are previous agreements being updated and developed, alongside new agreements covering various areas of cooperation that are of interest to Qatar and these countries. These agreements include aspects of cooperation in the legal field, particularly exchanging experiences in various legal areas. He emphasised the development of bilateral relations in the legal field with these countries, in addition to the enhancement of legal cooperation and consolidating areas of cooperation at all levels with other countries. He stated that this will undoubtedly open the door to further constructive cooperation and exchange of beneficial experiences for all parties involved.

The Minister said that Qatar takes pride in its advanced legislative and legal system, which has been achieved by the guidance of H H the Amir, who made achieving effective justice a priority in government work. Following the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the legal sector in Qatar has been able to develop and update its legal and judicial framework, making Qatar's experience exemplary in this field. He added that the agreements and MoU concluded during the visits of H H the Amir contribute to enhancing cooperation and exchanging successful experiences, maximizing common interests and benefits, and fostering cooperation during times of crises, as well as times of prosperity and peace, while working to establish the foundations of justice.

He pointed out that through these agreements, Qatar, guided by its moral and humanitarian role, provides support and assistance within the framework of its regional and international partnerships. This includes economic assistance to those affected by wars, conflicts, and disasters, in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law.