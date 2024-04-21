Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) --
1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating commodities' prices.
1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al=Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regarding phones' misuse.
1992 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree whereby establishing the bureau for social development.
2001 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia inked lists including names of Saudi citizens eligible to own housing plots in New Khairan region.
2019 -- The Foreign Ministry declared taking over jurisdictions of the National Committee for the POWs and Missing.
2021 -- Kuwait gained permanent membership in the WHO Program for International Drug Monitoring.
2021 -- Ministry of Communication issued post stamp titled (Kuwait combats coronavirus pandemic), a collaboration between the ministry and the Kuwaiti society for stamps and coins collectors to document this turbulent time in history. (end)
gta
MENAFN21042024000071011013ID1108119298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.