Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) --



1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating commodities' prices.

1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al=Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regarding phones' misuse.

1992 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree whereby establishing the bureau for social development.

2001 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia inked lists including names of Saudi citizens eligible to own housing plots in New Khairan region.

2019 -- The Foreign Ministry declared taking over jurisdictions of the National Committee for the POWs and Missing.

2021 -- Kuwait gained permanent membership in the WHO Program for International Drug Monitoring.

2021 -- Ministry of Communication issued post stamp titled (Kuwait combats coronavirus pandemic), a collaboration between the ministry and the Kuwaiti society for stamps and coins collectors to document this turbulent time in history. (end)

gta













MENAFN21042024000071011013ID1108119298