No More Manual Property Sale Requests - DLS

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Land and Survey (DLS) will no longer accept manual property sale requests submitted through in-person visits to the land registration directorates in Amman.

The department announced on Saturday that the registration directorates (South, North, Central, East, West Amman, Naour, and Muqabalain) will exclusively accept electronic sales applications submitted through the DLS website or the Sanad App, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department noted that this initiative aims to streamline processes for both Jordanians and non-Jordanians, as well as investors, while also enhancing transparency in service delivery, adding that applicants will only need to make an in-person appearance upon receiving an SMS confirmation of the transaction, which will notify them of their signing appointment.

The Department's Spokesperson Talal Zabin encouraged individuals with any concerns to reach out to the department's hotline at 062006006.

The department has published an instructional video to assist users in understanding the process of submitting and completing the applicationwhich can be accessed via the following link