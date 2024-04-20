Kota Would Have Become A PFI Stronghold Had People Voted For Cong In 2019: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Congress in Rajasthan's Kota, saying that had people voted for the Congress in the 2019 general elections, Kota would have turned into a stronghold of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Home Minister addressed public meetings in Kota and Bhilwara in support of BJP candidates, Om Birla and Damodar Agarwal, respectively, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering in Kota, Amit Shah said, "Had people voted for the Congress in 2019, Kota would have become a PFI stronghold. However, since the people voted for Modi ji, PFI has been wiped out."

Speaking on the context of development, the Home Minister said, "The previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan did not allow the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to be implemented for five years. However, the current Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government implemented ERCP within three months. Modi's guarantee is to provide ERCP water to every village."

Amit Shah also said, "The BJP got a thumping majority from the people in 2014 and 2019 to remove poverty, to make the country safe, to bring the economy from 11th to fifth position."

"As long as even a single BJP worker is alive, we will not allow reservation to be removed. These Congress party people are spreading lies about us (BJP) removing reservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work towards bringing the country's economy to the third position in the world," he added, asking people to vote for Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha polls.

"When you go to buy even a pot worth Rs 200, you look at it and then buy. So while going to vote, you should keep in mind who should be voted for so that the country is in safe hands."

The Home Minister urged people to ensure a victory for the BJP candidate from Kota Lok Sabha constituency, Om Birla.

"Make BJP candidate Om Birla win from Kota and elect him to the Lok Sabha, we will make Kota-Bundi, the number one Lok Sabha constituency of the country," Amit Shah added.

The Home Minister said: "BJP has also done the work of getting a GI tag for Kota saree and Kota stone across the world."

Earlier, Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a Vijay Sankalp Mahasabha in Rajasthan's Bhilwara to campaign for BJP candidate Damodar Agarwal.

The Home Minister the constituencies of Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Asind, Mandal, Shahpura, Sahada, Bhilwara and Hindoli of Bundi district through this meeting which took place in Shakargarh of Jahazpur assembly constituency.

Amit Shah also said, "Modi scrapped Triple Talaq. The new Parliament building was formed, ration kits were given to 80 crore families."

"However, Congress did not remove Article 370 for the last 70 years, however the Modi government scrapped it and made Kashmir an integral part of India," he added.

He launched a scathing attack on the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said, "Recently he came to Rajasthan and questioned what is the connection of Kashmir and Rajasthan. It seems he is unaware that many sons of soil have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir."