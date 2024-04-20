Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Odisha, Bengal Yellow For UP, Bihar | See IMD Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for heat wave for Odisha and West Bengal for the next two days. While a yellow alert for heatwave has been issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu for the next five days Met department, in its recent release, said, \"Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in many/some parts of Gangetic West Bengal on 20-21 April, in some parts of Odisha on 20 April and gradually abate from 21 April\"The IMD also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Jharkhand and Bihar during 20-24 April east Uttar Pradesh and interior Tamil Nadu, the IMD forecasted heat wave on April 20.A severe heat wave warning has also been issued for isolated pockets of Odisha on 20 April and Gangetic West Bengal on 20-21 April read: Odisha reports first sunstroke death; IMD predicts heatwave till April 21 in THESE statesOn Saturday, several parts of Odisha experienced heat wave, with temperatures hovering

between 44 and 45°C in Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda over the next 24 hours Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty told ANI that over the last four to five days, heat wave has been prevailing in vast swathes of Odisha. \"The condition will persist over the next two to three days.\"\"In 27 cities, the maximum temperature was recorded at more than 41°C. We have issued a heatwave warning for some areas over the next 24 hours. On April 21, the heatwave condition will continue to prevail mostly in coastal and interior Odisha,\" she added definition, a heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, typically with high temperatures and often accompanied by high humidity.

A heat wave is usually measured relative to the usual climate in the area and normal temperatures for the season Met department also forecasted“hot and humid” weather over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during 20-24 April.



